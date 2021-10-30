Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $236.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,778,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,612,000 after buying an additional 1,090,936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,530,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,787,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,160,000 after buying an additional 237,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

