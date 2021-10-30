Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

NYSE:WRBY opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.