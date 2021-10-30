Independent Bank Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 741,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,004,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

