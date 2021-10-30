Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

43.4% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Rekor Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rekor Systems has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rekor Systems $9.23 million 64.60 -$14.18 million ($0.63) -21.59 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rekor Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rekor Systems -148.37% -32.22% -26.90% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rekor Systems and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rekor Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rekor Systems currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K. McCarthy on February 6, 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.