Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Up 299.6% in October

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,267,200 shares, an increase of 299.6% from the September 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,002,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. Cielo has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

