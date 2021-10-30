First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $101.87 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

