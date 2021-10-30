FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.23 Per Share (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $247.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $216.17 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.