FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after acquiring an additional 201,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

