Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.84.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
