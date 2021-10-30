Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth $82,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.