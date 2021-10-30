Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.83 ($75.10).

ETR COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €60.78 ($71.51). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.32. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

