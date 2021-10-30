Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

