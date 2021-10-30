Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
