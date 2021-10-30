Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Commerzbank raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

