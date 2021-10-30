Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $287.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.70. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $344.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

