Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.44 ($89.93).

NDA opened at €74.64 ($87.81) on Thursday. Aurubis has a one year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a one year high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

