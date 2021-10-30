Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUM. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.01. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.