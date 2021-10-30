FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Issued By Barrington Research

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $62.59 on Friday. Calix has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock worth $11,515,501. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

