Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

