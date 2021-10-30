Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pi Financial

Research analysts at Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANY. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.