Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.