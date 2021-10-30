Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Northwest Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Northwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Northwest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.05 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

