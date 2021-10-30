Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pentair plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.