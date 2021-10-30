Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on MASI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

MASI stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.80. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $294.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 535.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.