Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 20.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been assigned a CHF 20.50 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Clariant has a fifty-two week low of CHF 18.27 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

