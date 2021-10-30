Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) PT Lowered to $135.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

