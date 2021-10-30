Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.