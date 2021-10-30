BTIG Research Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $200.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of OMCL opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

