Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

Airbus stock opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

