Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.20 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €14.20 ($16.71) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

