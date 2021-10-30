Analyzing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.58%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.65%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Compugen.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.45% -123.94% Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -0.82 Compugen $2.00 million 222.02 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -17.54

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compugen beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

