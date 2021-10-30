Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) vs. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Head-To-Head Survey

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares HomeStreet and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.44 $79.99 million $3.85 12.25 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.25 $1.67 million N/A N/A

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 29.10% 16.91% 1.64% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.21% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeStreet and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

