Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.10

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

