TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $252.99

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $252.99 and last traded at $252.99, with a volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

