FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $149.20 and last traded at $149.19, with a volume of 634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.43.

The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.