Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Down 7%

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$13.05. 240,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 272,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.