Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.68

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 209,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

