nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $34.39. nVent Electric shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 10,689 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 105,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

