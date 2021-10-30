Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

