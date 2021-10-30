Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $283.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

