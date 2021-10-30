Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

