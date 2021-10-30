Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THNPF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

THNPF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

