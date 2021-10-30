Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 309.2% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AVK stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

