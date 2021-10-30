Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 309.2% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AVK stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
