Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Short Interest Up 315.4% in October

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHPA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,474,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

