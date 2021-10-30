Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Increases By 334.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 334.1% from the September 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

