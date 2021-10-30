Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE USNA opened at $97.06 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $291,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.