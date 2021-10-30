FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Increased by Analyst

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.