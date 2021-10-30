Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of AAN opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

