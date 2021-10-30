FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Cut by Analyst

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CBU stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

