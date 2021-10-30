CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

CIXX opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in CI Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

