Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €269.29 ($316.81).

VOW3 stock opened at €193.82 ($228.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.27. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

