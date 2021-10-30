Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.45 ($120.53).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.18.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.